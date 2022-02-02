Indianapolis man pleads guilty to murdering long-time friend

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man plead guilty to murdering his long-time friend whose body police found in the back bedroom of his own home, restrained with duct tape and electrical wiring.

In early July of 2020, coworkers became concerned when James Hayden failed to show up to work for two straight days. On July 8, only days before what would have been Hayden’s 47th birthday, a neighbor snuck into his N. Spencer Avenue home through a window in search of the missing man. A disturbing scene was found lurking inside.

According to court documents, broken items littered the home along with blood splatter. An axe had been taken to walls, the weapon still hanging in a closet door. A TV was shattered on the floor, a makeshift bed and a bloody pillow on the ground. Bloody shoe prints led into the kitchen where a serrated knife sat in the sink on a plate of pink water. A bloody roll of duct tape rested in a bathroom.

The body of James Hayden was found in a back bedroom, bound by electrical wiring and duct tape. Police said Hayden’s body had severe injuries to his neck. The coroner later ruled Hayden’s death as a homicide, the result of multiple blunt force trauma and sharp force injuries to the body.

Ronald Collins, 49, of Indianapolis would end up being arrested for the murder of his long-time friend after witnesses noted Collins had been staying at the Spencer Avenue home prior to the murder and had been spotted driving Hayden’s truck and being in possession of several items that belonged to Hayden.

Collins told police in an early interview that he had known Hayden since he was 13 years old. On Feb 1, 2022, he admitted to murdering that old friend of his, pleading guilty in the court of law.

Collins is set to be sentenced to 45 years in prison on March 9.