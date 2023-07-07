INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and has been sentenced in relation to a 2021 shooting that caused the death of David Woodard.

According to court documents filed Friday, Marcus Washington was sentenced to 30 years in prison for one count of “voluntary manslaughter.” Officials also seized and destroyed any firearms and ammunition in Washington’s possession.

According to previous reports, Washington was arrested in July 2021 after an early morning shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis on July 24, 2021. When officers arrived at the scene, they said at the time that they found Woodard, who was pronounced dead at the scene, as well as two others who were injured.