TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man received a 15-year federal prison sentence in connection to drug and money laundering charges.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, Steven Francis pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon and laundering of monetary instruments.

The Vigo County (Indiana) Drug Task Force began investigating the 56-year-old in July 2020. According to court documents, Francis attempted to mail a package containing $20,000 to California. The cash came from methamphetamine sales.

A search warrant was executed at two addresses associated with Francis on February 17, 2021. Francis was stopped by officers outside one of the addresses. Investigators say Francis had $26,900 cash from drug sales in his pocket.

Officers found approximately 295 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a loaded semi-automatic firearm, and a safe containing approximately $27,960 in the building.

A search of Francis’ home turned up around $86,060 in U.S. currency.

Investigators also found five handguns, two AR-style rifles, and a loaded 100-round drum magazine under Francis’ bed.

Francis was convicted in 2003 for cocaine and meth charges in Indiana. He’s prohibited from possessing firearms by federal law due to these felony convictions.

A judge ordered Francis be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for four years following his release from federal prison. The seized firearms, ammunition, and $160,920 in seized cash were also ordered to be forfeited as proceeds and instruments of the defendant’s crimes.