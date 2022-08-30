INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man received a 10-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to a standoff incident in which he shot at IMPD officers.

Court documents show the Marion County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve an eviction notice to Wesley Cartwright, 39, on January 5, 2022.

For more than five hours, Cartwright refused to leave the residence. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were called in and made contact with Cartwright over the phone. Federal prosecutors say he indicated he had no intention of cooperating and said he did not plan on going back to prison.

An IMPD SWAT drone that was sent into the home observed Cartwright armed with two handguns. He reportedly hit the drone and knocked it to the ground before firing several shots in the residence.

Police Cartwright fired at officers when chemical munitions were launched through the window. He also shot at officers inside armed vehicles, at one point directly pointing a firearm an officer and shooting down a second drone.

SWAT officers entered the residents and took Cartwright into custody following 12 hours of failed negotiations. Police say he was found wearing a ballistic vest.

Officers seized two loaded handguns from inside the home.

Cartwright has been convicted five times since 2009 on felony offenses like intimidation, battery by means of a deadly weapon, theft and dealing narcotics.

Under federal law, anyone who has been convicted of any felony offense is prohibited from possessing firearms.

“The defendant chose to violently confront police officers who legally came to his home to serve an eviction notice, all while already being prohibited from possessing firearms due to his previous criminal history,” stated Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division.

“IMPD and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office handled this situation professionally and brought the defendant into custody without injury to any civilians or officers, for which we are all grateful. When we talk about removing violent individuals from our communities, this is exactly what we mean, and ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners toward this end.”

As part of the sentence, ATF U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II ordered Cartwright to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.