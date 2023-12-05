INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy man convicted of an armed robbery with a BB Gun in May was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced the conviction back in November, stating that 45-year-old 45-year-old Joseph Johnson was convicted of one count of armed robbery, a Level 3 felony; and one count of robbery, a Level 5 felony.

Previous reports stated Johnson went into a grocery store on the 2800 block of East Michigan Street on May 17.

A store employee told police that Johnson was asking for Advil. After the employee grabbed the medicine, Johnson reportedly showed the employee what looked to be a black handgun in the pocket of his shorts.

He was demanding cash from the register.

Johnson then also took about $500 and the Advil from the grocery store without payment.

Indianapolis metro police were able to utilize the store’s surveillance footage and Flock license plate reader technology to track down the car Johnson used to flee.

The Kia was reported stolen earlier that month out of Lawrence.

IMPD said during a later brief chase on foot, Johnson discarded the weapon reportedly used in the incident. It was discovered to be a “CO2 pellet/BB gun” instead of an actual firearm.

The BB gun was believed to have been used in the robbery.

Johnson will execute his entire sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections. No time was suspended or credited.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears released a statement following the sentencing hearing:

“The defendant made a decision that threatened not only the safety of two innocent employees but the public at large,” stated Prosecutor Mears. “Law enforcement was able to utilize technical advances in investigative tools to quickly identify and apprehend the suspect. Those tools laid the foundation for the successful prosecution and accountability for the defendant’s actions.”