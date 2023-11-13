INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession and possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 39-year-old Phillip Bonds was sentenced to 160 months, or a little more than 13 years, in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

After the prison sentence, Bonds was sentenced to four years probation, the release said. This comes after an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency as well as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officials said in the release that on three occasions in April and May, Bonds sold a total of around 364 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine to another person. When DEA agents executed a search warrant at Bonds’ home in May, they reportedly found:

115 grams of methamphetamine

70 grams of cocaine

620 grams of marijuana

10 firearms and ammunition

Glock switches

Officials said that Bonds previously had three felony convictions for crimes related to illegally possessing guns and ammunition.

“Deadly weapons and deadly drugs lead to far too many tragedies for our families and in our neighborhoods,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said in the release. “This defendant continued to illegally arm himself to the teeth, while pushing deadly poisons into our community with no regard for the people they harmed. Thanks to the hard work of the DEA, IMPD, and our federal prosecutor, he has been held accountable for his crimes. The federal prison sentence imposed here should serve as a warning to any who choose to menace our streets—serious crimes warrant serious consequences.”