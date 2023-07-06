INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after he was found guilty of killing his 72-year-old uncle in 2021.

Robert Dillinger was sentenced on Thursday to 55 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder on May 23. This comes after Dillinger was arrested after he killed 72-year-old Russell Peed. Jr., his uncle, in January 2021.

According to previous reports, the shooting took place at a home on North Alabama Street in January 2021 and took place after Dillinger attended a family dinner. Peed was shot twice in the face and police video showed Dillinger running away from the home with a gun in his hand.

According to court documents, Dillinger will undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluation during his sentence which will be at the Indiana Department of Correction.