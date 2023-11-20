INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to federal prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple weapons and drug-related charges during a reported drug trafficking crime in February.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 49-year-old Larry Scott was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to:

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

The release said after his prison sentence, Scott was sentenced to four years probation and be required to pay $500 in restitution.

According to the release, investigators executed a search warrant at Scott’s home on Feb. 23. This comes after a months-long investigation into Scott’s ongoing drug trafficking activities. During the search, officials reportedly found 40.1 grams of fentanyl, two digital scales, $1,309 in cash as well as a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun and a Del-Ton AR-style pistol.

Officials said Scott has previously been charged for multiple crimes, including a prior conviction for illegal gun possession.

“Again and again, we see illegally armed criminals pushing fentanyl into our neighborhoods. Deadly weapons and deadly drugs cause immense harms and end far too many lives far too soon,” Zachary A. Myers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in the release. “Our office is prioritizing prosecution of criminals like this defendant, whose crimes pose such a danger to our communities. This defendant will now serve a decade in federal prison, a serious sentence that demonstrates that these crimes will not be tolerated.”