INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to probation on Monday after he pleaded guilty after he had a short barrel rile in his pants during a fireworks display at the Colts Canal Playspace in 2022.

According to court records, Tyrese Cole pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous control of a firearm – provide a firearm to a child for any purpose, a Level 5 felony, on Monday. Cole was sentenced to three years of reporting probation and Cole will serve the first year on home detention.

According to previous reports, Cole had a loaded rifle in his pants at a fireworks event where there were families and children in attendance. Officials said that the safety was off the firearm and there was a live “300 blackout” round in the chamber.

Three juveniles were also arrested at the time, each of whom were carrying their own handguns, according to previous reports.