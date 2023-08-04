MUNCIE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is in jail Friday morning after a short pursuit with police ended in front of the Delaware County Justice Center.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, 44-year-old Joshua Little was arrested around 3 a.m. Friday for one count of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, as well as two other misdemeanors.

ISP said that Little also had three active arrest warrants for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and auto theft.

The release said that a sergeant with the state police pulled over a 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer in relation to a call about a vehicle with a stolen registration near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Hackley Street.

When the traffic stop was conducted, the release said the driver, identified as Little, attempted to flee from ISP.

After a “short pursuit,” Little stopped the vehicle in front of the Delaware County Justice Center where he was later taken into custody.

No initial hearing has been set in the case.