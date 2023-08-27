INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers shot and critically injured a man Sunday evening. Police indicated that the shooting was the result of a multi-hour standoff with a man who brandished a machete and made threats.

IMPD Public Information Officer Shane Foley reported that the incident began near Woodland Drive at approximately 6:45 p.m. An elderly woman at the address pushed an emergency alert button and told police somebody was trying to kill her.

Foley said that, at 9:15 p.m., members of a SWAT team tried to use less lethal tactics and devices to de-escalate the situation. Foley added that, sometime after those tactics were employed, shots were fired at the suspect.

The man was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. No IMPD officers were injured during the incident, according to Foley.

