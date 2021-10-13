Mayor Hogsett to discuss Indy’s partnership with National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the executive director of the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform are set to speak Wednesday on a partnership with the city.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. after Mayor Hogsett, NICJR Executive Director David Muhammad and local public safety partners discuss the implementation of gun violence reduction programming in Indianapolis.

In August, the mayor announced a historic investment in public safety efforts, powered by a $150 million boost from federal American Rescue Plan funding. The investment focuses on law enforcement staffing and technology, grassroots violence reduction programming and targeting the root causes of violence.

Indianapolis is on pace for a record number of homicides in 2021.

