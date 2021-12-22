IMPD make arrest in Party City robbery after employee’s nose fractured by shoplifters

INDIANAPOLIS — A 47-year-old woman is under arrest in connection to a Party City robbery where an employee was beaten and her nose fractured after she confronted two shoplifters.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery occurred on Oct. 10 in the 8700 block of Hardegan Street.

Investigation revealed two females were seen concealing merchandise in the Party City and when an employee confronted the shoplifters the thieves allegedly shoved the store employee to the ground where they punched her and then stomped on her face.

Police said the employee suffered a fractured nose as a result of the attack.

Detectives later identified one of the suspects involved in the robbery as 47-year-old Tawanda Brown. Brown is charged with robbery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and theft.

Brown was arrested on a warrant on Dec. 22 by IMPD.

Police stated that Brown has been charged with attacking a person once before while attempting to steal from a store. Brown faces charges from a 2018 incident in which she allegedly stabbed a juvenile after the juvenile reported her for ripping security tags off merchandise at a JCPenney.

Police are seeking a habitual offender enhancement charge against Brown.

Police ask anyone with information about the Party City robbery to call the IMPD robbery office at (317) 327-3475 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

A booking photo of Brown was not available at this time.