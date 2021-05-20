Indianapolis police investigate west side deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS––The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating the shooting death of a man Thursday morning.

IMPD said officers were sent to the 4600 block of Bertrand Road just before 7:30 a.m. on a report of a death investigation.

Officers found an adult male who sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wounds upon arrival. IEMS arrived, and police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and began an investigation. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death and announce the victim’s name after proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.