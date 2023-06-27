INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police officers are now investigating a shooting from June 11 as a homicide after the victim died from his injuries Monday.

IMPD originally responded to a report of shots fired off South High School Road early Sunday, June 11 just before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived they found evidence that shots were fired but weren’t able to locate a victim on scene.

IMPD was later dispatched to a walk-in person shot at a local hospital involving a man with gunshot wounds. He was reported in critical condition.

On Monday, June 26 the man died from his injuries. IMPD is not actively investigating the case as a homicide. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.