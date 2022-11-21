FAIRBORN, Ohio — An off-duty Indianapolis police officer has been put on administrative duty after Ohio highway patrol found an open alcohol container in his crashed car and cited him for a DUI.

Sgt. Peter Fekkes, a 21-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was issued a summons last Wednesday by Ohio State Highway Patrol on allegations of driving under the influence.

Police records show that Fekkes’ blue 2020 Jeep station wagon was involved in a crash while driving on Raider Road in Greene County. The IMPD Sergeant was suspected of “failure to control” his car, records show, but no people were injured in the incident.

An incident report shows that officers suspected Fekkes was under the influence of alcohol after they found an open container in his car. When asked if he would submit to any field sobriety tests, Fekkes refused.

Fekkes was not booked into jail, instead getting a summons to appear in Fairborn Municipal Court on Monday, Nov. 21 for his involvement in the incident. He was then let go.

On Monday, IMPD released a statement on the incident.

“On November 17, 2022, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and Chief Randal Taylor were notified of an incident involving off-duty IMPD Sergeant Peter Fekkes. Sgt. Fekkes notified his supervisor of an incident, which occurred on November 16, 2022 while in Ohio. Sgt. Peter Fekkes was issued a summons on allegations of driving under the influence and then released.” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

According to IMPD, Sgt. Fekkes has been placed on administrative duty “pending the completion” of all internal and criminal investigations.

“Sgt. Fekkes, as with any person charged with a crime, should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law,” IMPD said.

A photo of Fekkes has been requested, although it is unlikely a mugshot was taken as he was never taken to jail.