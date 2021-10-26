IMPD search for Saturn Vue that struck and killed bicyclist

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are on the hunt for a Saturn Vue that investigators determined struck a bicyclist on S. Harding Street and fled the scene, leaving the victim lying in the road.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred on Oct. 23 just after 11:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of S. Harding Street.

Police said the bicyclist was traveling northbound in the left lane of the street when the victim was struck from behind by the Saturn Vue.

The victim was thrown into the street where they were then hit by a second vehicle.

Police said neither of the vehicles that struck the bicyclist stopped to provide aid or report the incident.

Police described the 2002-2007 Saturn Vue as green with driver’s side front end damage and a missing driver’s side mirror.

Police had no information on the second vehicle.

Anyone with information about either vehicle should call the IMPD Crash Investigation Office at (317) 327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS).