INDIANAPOLIS — Many are thankful Thursday evening after a missing 2-year-old was found safe after she went missing from her home on Indy’s east side overnight.

IMPD was originally dispatched to the 800 block of Rural Street on report of a missing toddler. Police originally reported that the two-year-old was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday, however, further investigation showed that she had actually been missing since around 4 a.m.

The investigation continued and a state-wide Silver Alert was sent out for the girl.

Soon after, police received surveillance video from a neighbor that appears to show a Hispanic woman holding a child on her hip.

Police continued to exhaust their resources by bringing on the FBI onto the investigation. FBI canvassed the area for sex offenders. IMPD PIO William Young said he wanted to make sure they turned over every leaf they could.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Young gave an update that the toddler was found safe. Preliminary information shows that she was dropped off at her place of residence and that a family member was able to get into contact with her.

“It’s certainly disturbing whenever we have a missing toddler, or two year old,” said Young. “So, I can’t thank the community enough, the investigators, they thank the community for all those tips that came in.”

The toddler’s family members, alongside the community, were elated to hear the good news. Young said one of the family member’s told him that they knew she would get home safely.

This is an ongoing investigation by IMPD. Preliminary information is subject to change. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.