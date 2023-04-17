INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a serial rapist to more than 150 years in prison.

In March, Darrell Goodlow pleaded guilty to nine of the 57 counts he faced, including eight felony counts of rape and one felony count of killing of a domestic animal.

Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner sentenced Goodlow to 156.5 years in prison, which essentially amounts to a life sentence.

Goodlow terrorized women in their 60s and 70s for more than a year in Lawrence and on the east side of Indianapolis from 2020 to 2021. In some cases, he dressed as a utility or service worker in order to gain access to his victims’ homes. There were eight known victims.

A fingerprint discovered at one of the crime scenes led investigators to identify Goodlow as the suspect. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested him in September 2021; investigators matched his DNA to evidence collected in all eight cases.

All but one of the victims lived less than two miles from Goodlow’s east side home, police said. The first assault was reported in August 2020, while the last one happened in September 2021.

Goodlow typically threatened his victims with a knife and demanded money from them. He preyed on women who lived alone, although one case involved three women who lived together. Goodlow killed their dog during the encounter, police said.

Prosecutors eventually charged Goodlow with 57 counts. Under the terms of his plea agreement, 48 of the counts were dismissed. The agreement also bars him from having contact with any of the victims.