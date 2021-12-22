Shooting on Indy’s east side leaves 1 critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s east side that has left 1 person in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before noon in the 1900 block of Drexel.

Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was listed as being in critical condition.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.