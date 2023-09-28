INDIANAPOLIS — Two sisters have been found guilty in connection to a deadly shooting outside of an Indianapolis nightclub in February of 2022.

On Thursday, Arieal Smith was found guilty of murder, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun.

According to court documents, Smith is accused of shooting and killing Secoya Williams outside of Club Kalakutah in the 4700 block of Century Plaza Road on Feb. 25, 2022.

A security guard told detectives that Smith and Williams had been fighting inside the club leading to the security guard escorting Smith from the business. Witnesses said Williams then exited the club and walked up to a vehicle that Smith was sitting in. Smith then is accused of opening the door and firing one round into Williams, killing the victim.

Smith’s sister, Ebonie Parks, was identified by witnesses as the driver of the vehicle that Smith fled in after the shooting.

Arieal Smith (left) and Ebonie Parks (right)

Parks was found guilty of assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony. She faces up to six years in prison. Her sentencing is set for Nov. 17.

Smith, meanwhile, faces between 45 and 65 years in prison after being found guilty of murder. Her sentencing is set for Oct. 20.