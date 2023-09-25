INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis social media “influencer” has been charged in Marion County after he was connected with an illegal street takeover on the near northwest side of the city earlier this month.

According to court documents filed on Sept. 21 in Marion County, 24-year-old Marquis Gibbs was charged with one count of obstructing traffic, a Level 6 felony, and a related misdemeanor in relation to a Sept. 10 incident on West 27th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Gibbs was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sept. 10 after he was allegedly in a group that surrounded an IMPD squad car responding to a 911 call in the area, according to previous reports.

According to an affidavit for probable cause, filed on Sept. 21, officers were called to assist a large crowd blocking the road near West 27th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Officers said more than 100 vehicles and more than 300 people were in the roadway blocking traffic, doing burnouts and live streaming.

Court documents said detectives obtained multiple videos and photos from the incident, which show a large crowd of people “converging on” an IMPD car. Officers said at the time that the videos showed people “yelling, waving their middle fingers in the air” and individuals sitting and climbing on the hood of the IMPD vehicle.

An officer identified one of the individuals in the video as Gibbs. The documents said Gibbs is an “influencer and (is) heavily involved with the illegal street takeovers in Indianapolis.” Officials said the videos show Gibbs approaching the police vehicle with his middle fingers in the air and calling for the crowd to move towards the IMPD vehicle.

According to previous reports, Gibbs could face up to 2.5 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 if he is convicted. Gibbs’ initial hearing was rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.