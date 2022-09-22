INDIANAPOLIS — There may be no more troubled stretch of pavement in Indianapolis than the streets of the Towne & Terrace community on the northeast side.

The scene of multiple murders, the killing of an armed woman by a security guard two years ago and the general dilapidated condition of several of the townhomes make Towne & Terrace a challenge to the owners, residents, health officials and police officers who are in and out of the neighborhood near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

For years the City has been stymied in its efforts to clean up the community due to being at loggerheads with the homeowners association.

This afternoon Mayor Joe Hogsett announced an agreement has been reached to give the City more of a presence on the HOA board and permit Towne & Terrace Corp. to emerge from bankruptcy.

Included in that bankruptcy settlement is an agreement to pay the family of Naytasia Williams $10,000 for her shooting death by a contracted T & T security guard in 2020.

The City also agrees to pay $218,000 to clear up any outstanding homeowners dues and fees related to the properties it owns inside the development.

In exchange, the HOA agrees to give the City a seat at the table as a member in good standing with full voting rights.

City officials tell FOX59 that this agreement opens the door for the City to provide input into the operations and maintenance of the community, buy up or inherit other townhomes and increase its holdings, install IMPD surveillance cameras and send Marion County Public Health Department inspectors to go door-to-door to determine the habitability of the units.

Though the HOA and its owners have either been reluctant or unable to cooperate with the City in the past, it is anticipated that this agreement will gradually lead to an improvement in living conditions or the demolition of other derelict abandoned units.

There are 179 units in the HOA.

The City owns 71 and expects to take possession of four more by the end of the year.

Towne & Terrace was constructed in the mid-sixties.

Not all of the units in the development belong to the HOA.

The City inherited several properties due to unpaid taxes which resulted in the destruction of three abandoned buildings.

Residents complain of drug dealing and gunfire as bodies have been dumped on the property.

Homeless persons have taken up residence in some of the empty units.

The agreement with the City goes into effect in two weeks.