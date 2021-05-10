Indianapolis traffic stop leads to seizure of 162 pounds of meth

INDIANAPOLIS– A traffic stop led to the seizure of more than 160 pounds of methamphetamine Friday, according to Indiana State Police.

On May 7 around 10 a.m., a state trooper pulled over a semi tractor-trailer on I-65 in Indianapolis for speeding. While speaking to the driver, the trooper could smell marijuana coming from inside the truck.

After an investigation, about 162 pounds of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

The driver, 27-year-old Dejohntae Williams of Victorville, California was arrested on federal drug charges.