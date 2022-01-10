Autopsy: Adams Street victims stabbed to death, 1 over 100 times

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents revealed the gruesome autopsy findings in the double murder that occurred on Adams Street in December.

According to the autopsy, both 30-year-old Dominic Patton and 35-year-old Jamel Perry were repeatedly stabbed to death and found on the floor laying on the floor by police on Dec. 15 at 5:17 p.m. One of the victims was noted to have been stabbed over 100 times, according to the doctor who conducted the autopsy.

Jamie Wells, 27, of Chicago has been arrested in connection with the murders of Perry and Patton and has been officially charged with two counts of murder.

According to court documents, Wells was identified by several individuals as occasionally staying at Perry and Patton’s apartment on Adams Street. Wells was also known to have stayed at two other women’s homes within Indianapolis.

Detectives spoke with one of these women who told police Wells had arrived at her home at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, the day before police found Patton and Perry’s bodies. She told police Wells allegedly arrived covered in blood, his hands sporting several gashes.

When she asked him how he got the injuries, Wells reportedly told her, “I got into it with a couple of guys and it went too far.”

According to witness testimony, Wells visited both women before he had one of them purchase a Greyhound bus ticket set for departure on Dec. 16.

One of the women told investigators that she was afraid of Wells and that he returned to her place at one point with a handgun. She told police she had told him to leave but he’d pulled out the gun, cocked it, and told her, “If you leave me alone I will kill you.”

Wells allegedly returned to the Chicagoland area on the Greyhound bus. When Indianapolis investigators reached out to Chicago police on Dec. 29, they learned Wells had already been arrested on an unrelated warrant.

According to the court documents, Indianapolis investigators interviewed Wells who told detectives he had heard of Patton’s death but was unaware of how he died. Police asked Wells about the scars on his hands and he reportedly told detectives he had been in a fight with a cousin in Hammond.

Wells repeatedly told officers his hands were not injured while he was in Indianapolis, despite detectives obtaining surveillance footage that shows Wells leaving one of the women’s apartments with bandaged hands.

After obtaining a search warrant, police took swabs of Well’s hands. DNA swaps were initially taken at the murder scene as well, including a bloody fingerprint police found on a cellphone.