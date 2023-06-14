INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is now facing charges after a Silver Alert was issued for her and her son.

Naje Jackson, a 22-year-old Indianapolis mother, was arrested Tuesday after officers investigating the disappearance of her son said she resisted law enforcement. A Silver Alert was issued as police were looking for her 2-year-old son.

Court documents state that Jackson went to the Community Justice Campus after seeing news of the Silver Alert.

The alert, police said, was issued because Jackson is the non-custodial parent of her child and she and her son went missing over the weekend.

However, when police confronted Jackson at the Indy CJC she insisted that she does have custody of the child. Deputies say the mom then became “combative” when asked to turn over her child.

Further investigation showed that Jackson did not have legal custody of the boy. Deputies then took away the child and arrested Jackson. She now faces three charges of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.

The child, police said, was returned to his father safely.