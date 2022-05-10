INDIANAPOLIS – Police are trying to identify a man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint, forcing one of them to strip naked.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on April 22 at 1152 North White River Parkway West Dr. at Candlewood Suites.

The man approached two people and asked if he could use their phone before revealing he was armed. He then hit one of the victims with his gun and forced the other to strip naked before taking their wallets.

Photo via IMPD/Crime Stoppers

The suspect was described as 6’ tall and between 200 and 230 pounds. He wore a Pelle Pelle jacket with the words “All or Nothing” on it, a black hat with red writing, jeans and brown or tan boots.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man. Police are appealing to the public for help identifying him.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).