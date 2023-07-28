INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is pleading for help with an unsolved homicide on the near east side.

Exactly three months after a young man was found dead in an alley, no one has been held accountable for the killing.

Just after 8:00 a.m. on April 28, IMPD East District officers responded to the 2000 block of Brookside Ave. on a report of an unresponsive person in the alley.

Officers arrived and found 19-year-old Markes Day shot to death.

“It took a part of my life from me and I loved my son. It hurts real bad,” said the victim’s father Marcus Day.

“We can’t get past it. We can’t move forward. We don’t know what happened,” said the victim’s step-mother Mannette Day.

Family approved picture of Markes Day

Mannette and Marcus Day say the last time they talked to their oldest son, the day before he was found dead, he told them he was hanging out with friends in the Brookside neighborhood, but he never came home.

“We are hurt beyond this. Broken. Everyone in our family is broken. You just can’t move on past losing your kid,” said Mannette.

Markes was killed less than a month before he would have graduated from George Washington High School.

“He was our baby. He was a boy. He was 19-years-old. He was supposed to graduate on May the 22 and not a have a funeral on May 13,” said Mannette.

Police still believe the victim was killed at another location, before being dumped in the alley. They also believe he’d been dead for several hours before being found.

The 19-year-old did not have a criminal history, which is why his parents say the death doesn’t make sense.

“He didn’t deserve it so every day is a struggle. We just want answers,” said Mannette.

“I just want to know who killed my son and have them accountable,” said Marcus.

Day’s murder is one of 126 homicides investigated so far this year by IMPD. His mother wishes parents across the city would stop having to bury their children.

“It’s devastating and it happens every day. Everyone acts like it’s normal. This is not normal. It’s not okay,” said Mannette.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov People can also call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.