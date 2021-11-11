Police arrest 2 teens in connection with series of armed robberies at Indianapolis gas stations

Image via IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two teenagers accused in a series of armed robberies around the city.

The suspects, identified as 18-year-old Mekhi Rosenthall and 17-year-old Christopher Rocheleau, carried out six robberies from Oct. 26 through Oct. 28, according to police.

Both have been charged with robbery, carrying a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement. In addition, Rosenthall was arrested on an outstanding warrant for carrying a handgun without a license.

Mekhi Rosenthall

The robberies targeted gas stations and convenience stores. The pair hit three locations on the same day, according to police.

Officers arrested the suspects on Nov. 1. Here’s the timeline provided by IMPD:

Oct. 26: Shell Gas Station at 1402 S. Meridian St. (Rocheleau & Rosenthall)

Shell Gas Station at 1402 S. Meridian St. (Rocheleau & Rosenthall) Oct. 26: Express Pantry at 1402 S. East St. (Rocheleau & Rosenthall)

Express Pantry at 1402 S. East St. (Rocheleau & Rosenthall) Oct. 26: Conoco Gas Station at 2504 W. Washington St. (Rocheleau & Rosenthall)

Conoco Gas Station at 2504 W. Washington St. (Rocheleau & Rosenthall) Oct. 27: Phillips 66 Gas Station at 2401 Lafayette Rd. (Rocheleau & Rosenthall)

Phillips 66 Gas Station at 2401 Lafayette Rd. (Rocheleau & Rosenthall) Oct. 27: Marathon Gas Station at 1845 E. Michigan St. (Rosenthall only)

Marathon Gas Station at 1845 E. Michigan St. (Rosenthall only) Oct. 28: Express Pantry at 1402 S. East St. (Rosenthall only)

IMPD said the investigation involved the Covert Robbery Unit, SWAT, the Violent Crime Unit, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and IMPD violent crime reduction teams from the East, Southeast, Southwest and Northwest districts.

IMPD also released surveillance images and is looking for additional suspects in connection with the cases.

Anyone with information should call Covert Robbery Detectives at 317-327-3475 or email them at CovertRobbery@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).