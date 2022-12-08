INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis home was hit by at least 90 bullets early Thursday morning.

The shooting left one man wounded.

Just after 4 a.m., a home on Gent Ave. came under fire. That’s on Indy’s near northwest side, near W. 21st St. and N. Harding St.

The outside of the home was riddled with bullets. Luckily, the two brothers who were inside at the time managed to survive.

“All I heard was, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,’ and then I heard my brother fall out of the chair, and he said he was hit,” said James Allen.

James’ brother, Larry Allen, was sleeping next to a front window when he was shot in both arms and the chest. He still doesn’t know why the home was targeted.

“I don’t know. I just heard some shooting and ended up getting hit,” said Larry.

The outside of the home was struck at least 90 times by bullets fired from the street.

Larry was taken to the hospital before being released hours later.

“It’s crazy man. I don’t understand it. I was just in there asleep,” said Larry.

Inside their home, bullets left large holes in the walls and door. They also broke a television and left the floor covered in dust and glass.

Above the sofa, at least 10 holes could be seen in one wall.

“It is stupid. I don’t understand why people do that. I don’t understand why anybody would hurt somebody. That’s wrong,” said neighbor Marsha Guy.

Guy lives next door. Her home was also hit by a couple of stray bullets.

“That was really scary to me. I didn’t know what to think,” said Guy.

“They intended on killing whoever was in here, but they got the wrong people. That’s what I’m saying,” said James.

Police did not have any suspect information to release.

For their part, James and Larry aren’t sure who targeted their home.

“We ain’t done nothing to nobody to deserve something like this,” said James.

Because no arrests have been made, anyone with information on the case can still contact either the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.