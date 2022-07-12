INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old boy shot and killed early Tuesday morning became the 10th juvenile homicide victim in Indianapolis this year.

Just before 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive on reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found 15-year-old Sadaryeon Edwards lying in the middle of the street. He was rushed to Methodist hospital where he was pronounced dead half an hour later.

“Any shooting is one too many,” IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer said. “The gun violence is too much and people need to try and discuss their problems instead of resorting to the violence.”

Captain Weilhammer said two people were detained at the scene, but their connection to the case is unclear.

According to numbers from IMPD, the number of juvenile homicides this year is outpacing the previous four years. At this point last year, the city saw nine juvenile homicides and eight the year before. In 2018, there were five.

“Programs are great, policy is necessary but at the root cause of it it’s about relationships and connection,” said Brandon Randall with VOICES.

Randal is the Director of Engagement at VOICES, an organization that provides resources to kids and their families to help address violence. He says the community has to be involved in the lives of its youngest residents.

“We can’t just expect to meet a kid and be like ‘hey you should let me be your mentor you don’t need a gun’ and think that you’re going to change that kid’s life upon meeting,” Randall said.

Captain Weilhammer said officers found scales on the young victim. However, Randall emphasized compassion and empathy will be likely to keep addressing the root causes of the violence.

“Understand that some of these kids are in survival mode and they’re just trying to make it another day,” Randall said.

At this point, no arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is asked to give CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

If you’re interested in learning about more resources, you can visit VOICES website here.