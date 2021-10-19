Indy man accused of causing infant son’s death on the run

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for 22-year-old Brandon Herring who is accused of causing his 4-month-old son’s death. Jaxson Thompson was pronounced dead at Riley Children’s Hospital on Aug. 29, 2021.

Herring is now accused of violating a no-contact order on Oct. 7, and court records indicate he cut his GPS monitor around Oct. 10. Judge Shatrese Flowers set his bond at $200,000 with pre-trial monitoring on Sept. 1, which he paid 10% on Sept. 22.

The state objected to the judge’s decision to change bond from $200,000 cash to 10% of $200,000 and pre-trial monitoring.

The alleged abuse took place inside an apartment on S. Pennsylvania where the suspect called 911 the week before to report his child had stopped breathing. Court documents said Jaxson’s mother, Savannah, left their son in Herring’s care to go to work.

Those documents say Jaxson’s injuries included multiple brain bleeds and retinal hemorrhaging. The child protection team’s physician stated the findings were consistent with rapid acceleration-deceleration injury, which the doctor said likely means the baby was shaken.

If you have any information on Herring’s whereabouts, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.