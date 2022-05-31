HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested in Hendricks County on Sunday after he led authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO said 35-year-old Isiaka Habimana was driving a stolen vehicle out of Colorado and refused to pull over for deputies. Habimana led them on a chase until he crashed off the side of the road and then fled by foot, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities found Habimana in the area and arrested him.

Habimana was charged with auto theft, resisting law enforcement and identity deception. He also had outstanding warrants out of Marion and Johnson County, per the sheriff’s office.