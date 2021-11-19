‘Broken system’: Indy man arrested for another robbery after being sentenced to supervised release

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of a robbery which took place just three weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest following a previous armed robbery.

The suspect, 22-year-old Laymond Radford, is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

Some feel the case illustrates a flawed court system that forces police to arrest the same person over and over again.

Prosecutors charged Radford with armed robbery in 2020 after he allegedly rushed into a T-Mobile store and ambushed a frightened employee at gunpoint before stealing phones from a back room safe.

Surveillance photo of 2020 cell phone store robbery

In July of this year, Radford accepted a plea deal for that robbery and was sentenced to supervised release, but he never reported to community corrections.

Instead, this week while on the streets with an active warrant, police claim Radford robbed an AT&T store on South Emerson.

“It shows that the revolving door continues to turn,” said Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder. “The great frustration is with the broken system.”

While the two employees inside the AT&T store weren’t hurt, Snyder said the crime was 100% preventable.

“Had that violent offender, convicted of an armed robbery, been in jail, how would this latest robbery occurred? It would not have. That’s the point,” said Snyder.

Police claim Radford is also suspected of another robbery in Fishers, but he has not been charged in that case.

“This is an example of the spill-over effect. When the broken system fails in Marion court county, evil always follows the path of least resistance, and it continues to spread out,” said Snyder.

Police booking photo of Laymond Radford

Radford was arrested this week after IMPD’s covert robbery detectives tracked his getaway car down to Meijer on East Washington.

“You know, this is another example of the great work our covert detectives are doing,” said IMPD officer Genae Cook.

For their part, IMPD points out their covert units partnering with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force have helped drive down the overall number of robberies this year by 14% compared to last year.

“Different entities are working together, and it shows in the numbers. It has effectively decreased the number of robberies in Indianapolis,” said Cook.

“Your police officers are doing a great job. It’s the rest of the system that is failing,” said Snyder.

Radford is set to be in court for an initial hearing next week.

A second suspect was arrested along with Radford and is facing drug-related charges after marijuana was found inside the suspect’s car.