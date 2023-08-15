INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man Monday who is accused of robbing several businesses in the Indianapolis area.

Investigators said Robert Williams, 54, was taken into custody and is suspected in as many as eight incidents.

IMPD robbery detectives began investigating to identify a potential suspect. By using various investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify Williams as a suspect.

Detectives located Williams in the 1800 block of E. 34th Street and detained him. During the stop, officers discovered Williams had a handgun. In addition, Williams was interviewed and later arrested on charges of robbery, two active warrants, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of narcotics.

Investigators also arrested another person during the investigation on unrelated charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of narcotics.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.