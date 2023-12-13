WHITESTOWN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been charged after police say he sold a Whitestown man fentanyl that resulted in a fatal overdose.

According to a news release from the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department, 26-year-old Lonnie Haskins has been charged with one count of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony. Haskins was arrested in early November by the department, as well as members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

In mid-June, officials with WMPD responded to a death investigation in Whitestown. Officials said in the release that 38-year-old Jeremiah McClaine was found dead, caused by an overdose of fentanyl.

Investigators with the WMPD’s criminal investigations division identified Haskins as a potential suspect in relation to the incident. The release said that Haskins “appeared to have completed a drug transaction with McClaine the night of his death.”

As the investigation continued, officials said that Haskins reportedly sold counterfeit prescription pills made with fentanyl. The pills were a reported imitation on a “legitimate opiate-based prescription pill.” Officials said the investigation consisted of multiple interviews, as well as the execution of search warrants in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

“This case is a testament to the diligent investigative work and efforts by our officers, CID and

multiple other agencies that is put in after the initial call to ensure the safety of our community and that justice is served,” the release said. “There is an increase in cases such as this concluding successfully, however they are extremely difficult cases that require tremendous effort.”