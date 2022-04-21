GREENWOOD, Ind. — A jury has found an Indianapolis man guilty of raping a woman in a Greenwood apartment in December 2019.

Moses Collins Jr., 24, was found guilty of rape, a Level 3 felony; sexual battery, a Level 6 felony and criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony. The jury heard testimony for two days and deliberated for three hours before returning with a guilty verdict.

According to court documents, Collins Jr. was visiting the Greenwood apartment where the victim lived in December 2019. He reportedly went into the victim’s bedroom and held her down until she became exhausted. He then proceeded to have sex with her.

Court documents said the woman made it clear the act wasn’t consensual, telling him “Leave me alone” and I do not want this.” At one point she even began screaming for help, but no one came. Police reported a neighbor later said they heard her screaming but thought they were arguing and couldn’t understand what she had been saying.

A DNA swab was collected from Collins Jr. as part of the investigation.

“First and foremost we would applaud the victim for her courage in seeing this case through until the end,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva. “While testifying, she had to look her rapist in the eye while telling an entire courtroom the details of one of the worst days of her life. We would also like to thank the investigators from Greenwood Police Department who conducted a thorough investigation and were able to elicit over two hours of statements from Collins during their interview.”

Collins Jr. will be sentenced on May 16. Rape as a Level 3 felony ranges from 3-16 years in prison.