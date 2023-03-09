INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to 105 years for molesting a child over a five-year span.

Shawn Herring, 48, of Indianapolis was convicted by a jury in February of four counts of child molesting, Level 1 felonies along with two Level 4 felony counts of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor. He was sentenced on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the victim came forward in March 2020 and told police that Herring had been molesting her over the last 5 years.

Court documents reveal that when police spoke to Herring about the allegations he tried to claim that the child had a “crush” on him. Herring reportedly admitted to police, however, that on two occasions he penetrated the child “for a few seconds.”

