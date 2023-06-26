INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man’s 2021 crime spree has earned him 25 years in federal prison.

Alfred Cunningham, 28, was sentenced to a quarter of a century in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm while committing a violent crime.

According to court documents, Cunningham robbed three Indianapolis businesses at gunpoint within less than a month of each other near the beginning of 2021.

Police said Cunningham first robbed a Dollar General store on Rockville Road on Jan. 16, 2021, by pointing a handgun at the employees and demanding money from the register and a safe.

Four days later, on Jan. 20, Cunningham reportedly robbed a Phillips 66 gas station on W. Washington Street. He again held an employee at gunpoint and demanded cash.

About two weeks later, Cunningham struck another Dollar General, this time on Washington Street. Victims said Cunningham bought rope and razors before then returning to the counter and pulling a black handgun on employees.

“I will shoot you, but I don’t want to,” he reportedly said while forcing an employee to empty the register and open a safe.

Police officers ended up spotting Cunningham roughly a half hour after the robbery walking on Ray Street. After a brief struggle, Cunningham was arrested. Police reported a black, loaded handgun being found on his person along with $235 in cash.

“The outcomes of these robberies could have been very different, even deadly, given the use of a loaded gun. No one should fear for their lives while they are simply doing their jobs,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers.

“I commend IMPD and the FBI for putting an end to these robberies and ensuring that those who terrorize our communities with gun violence are held accountable,” he added.

As part of his sentence, Cunningham was ordered to pay $4,435 in restitution. He will also be required to serve three years on probation after his prison sentence.