INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to committing three bank robberies in the Indy area.

Richard Gammon, 26, was arrested on April 11, 2021, after police officers responded to a bank robbery at PNC Bank on 96th Street. Police tracked Gammon back to his Castleton apartment where he was taken into custody and a search of his apartment unveiled cash stolen from the bank.

According to court documents, Gammon robbed the PNC Bank by showing the teller his phone which displayed a message demanding she hand over $5,000 cash. The teller complied and Gammon reportedly walked out of the bank with $760.

Gammon also plead guilty to robbing a Fifth Third Bank on E. 82nd Street in Indianapolis on Dec. 17, 2020. In that bank robbery, Gammon used the same method and walked out with $1,000.

Gammon walked out with his largest haul of $1,360 after robbing a Regions Bank located on 82nd Street on Jan. 19, 2021.

Tips police received from Crime Stoppers connected both the 82nd Street bank robberies to Gammon.

“Bank robbery is a very serious crime that carries very serious consequences,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The sentence imposed today demonstrates the commitment of federal and local law enforcement agencies to protect the public from repeat criminals like this defendant. I am grateful to the FBI, IMPD, and Fishers Police Department for their persistence in identifying this serial robber and holding him accountable.”

As part of his sentence, Gammon will serve three years on probation after his release from federal prison. He must also pay restitution to Fifth Third Bank and Regions Bank.