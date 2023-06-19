INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to a woman’s murder.

Booking photo of Brian Fox

Brian Fox pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of murder and was sentenced to 45 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections as part of his plea deal.

If taken to trial, Fox could’ve served between 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted by a jury.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department previously reported that officers were called to the 300 block of Teddy Lane on Sept. 15, 2022, where 52-year-old Rhonda R. Fox was found shot to death.

The victim was reportedly discovered sitting in the driver’s seat of a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brian Fox was quickly determined to be a person of interest and taken into custody.

Online records show that Brian and the victim had been in a relationship.