INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 60 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after being found guilty of an August 2020 deadly shooting.

Sammy Tinnin was sentenced on Friday to six decades in prison after being found guilty of murder in January.

According to previous reports, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2500 block of N. Emerson Avenue just before 9 am.m on report of an unconscious person.

Police arrived and discovered a man who had been shot and killed in a parking lot shared by a BP gas station and a McDonald’s.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old John Shockley.

Tinnin was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting days later. Charges against Tinnin were originally dismissed in March 2021 due to evidentiary issues but then were refiled in October 2021.