INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is sentenced to federal prison for his role in a meth trafficking operation.

According to the Southern District of Indiana branch of United States Attorney’s Office, Carl Lee, 45, got a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Lee was under investigation in June 2018 by both federal and local law enforcement. They found he was selling large amounts of crystal methamphetamine in and around the Indianapolis area.

Court documents show Lee worked as a supplier — supplying roughly a pound of meth to various dealers.

He also repeatedly used others to send the drug proceeds back to his own California-based supplier between September 2016 and May 2018.

Lee was assisted in his drug trafficking activities by his brother, Lewis Thurman. Thurman was charged separately and pled guilty. He was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his related drug trafficking activity.

As part of Lee’s sentence, U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ordered that the defendant be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 5 years following his release from federal prison.

This case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.