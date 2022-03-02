INDIANAPOLIS – A federal grand jury indicted an Indianapolis man after 19 firearms, a large amount of drugs, $90,000 in cash were found while police were executing a search warrant at his home.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, 25-year-old Dreshaun Carter was already on house arrest for a prior felony drug trafficking conviction when his home was searched on February 1.

Police say they found “19 firearms, body armor, approximately 600 grams of fentanyl, approximately two kilograms of cocaine and crack cocaine, approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately $90,000 in U.S. currency.”

Carter has been indicted on the following federal charges:

distribution of methamphetamine

intent to distribute cocaine

possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

If convicted for either possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine or fentanyl, Carter faces up to life in prison.

The other charges range in a mandatory 5-year sentence (possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime) to up to 40 years for distribution of methamphetamine and intent to distribute cocaine/

“Deadly drugs and deadly weapons fuel violence and suffering in our communities. My office will focus our efforts on identifying armed, repeat offenders engaged in serious new offenses and holding them accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “This prosecution shows that we will work tirelessly and together with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to make our communities safer.”