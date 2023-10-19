INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was recently sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to charges related to sexual coercion and enticement of children as a sex offender.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 21-year-old Isaiah Austin recently pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of two minors while required to register as a sex offender.

Austin, court docs show, also pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. After the 25-year sentence, the Indianapolis man will be required to serve 15 years of probation and pay $5,000 in restitution to each victim.

The release said these charges stem from multiple incidents that began in 2020 and lasted through 2022. In December 2020, Austin was initially convicted in state court for criminal confinement and sexual battery of a minor. At that time, Austin was required by Indiana law to register as a sex offender.

While on probation for that case, Austin was found to have a cell phone that contained multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse, as well as images of Austin holding firearms. This cell phone was obtained when Marion County probation officers conducted a compliance visit on Austin at his home in February 2021.

At that time, officials said that text and Snapchat messages between Austin and a 14-year-old girl were uncovered. The messages began in early January 2021 and included detailed sexual acts he wanted to sell to the child and “instructed her to send him sexually explicit images of herself.”

In November 2021, officials said Austin engaged in a conversation on Facebook where he agreed to sell a handgun. Later that month, police officers from Lawrence went to a home where Austin had been staying. The release said that Austin fled the home when police arrived and the homeowners turned over Austin’s 9mm handgun to law enforcement, which was the same make and model as the gun Austin agreed to sell.

In January 2022, Austin was arrested on federal charges resulting from the exploitation of the 14-year-old girl. While in pretrial custody, the release said Austin began to sexually exploit a second minor using the jail’s phone and messaging systems in March 2022 through September.

During this time, officials said Austin directed the second minor to engage in sex acts with a relative of Austin’s and send videos of it to him. The release said Austin also attempted to coerce and entice the second victim into engaging in commercial sex acts with another adult man, telling her that he would get the minor’s name “tattooed on his face if she recorded the sexually explicit conduct.”

“Austin can be heard on recorded jail calls directing the adult and the minor to engage in sex acts and confirm that they were being recorded,” the release said.

“This serial sexual predator engaged in years of heinous sexual abuse and exploitation of children, undeterred even while he was on probation and in custody,” Zachary A. Myers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in the release. “He exploited vulnerable, underage girls for his own sick gratification with utter disregard for the dignity or safety of his child victims. Together with the U.S. Secret Service, IMPD, and Indiana’s outstanding Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, our federal prosecutors are committed to identifying and prosecuting these dangerous criminals. The sentence imposed here will ensure that our children are protected from this defendant for decades to come.”