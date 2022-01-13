Indy man sentenced to 30 years for repeatedly stabbing woman in neck

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to repeating stabbing a woman in the neck and slitting her throat.

Doctors said the victim was lucky to have survived her injuries.

Charles Green pled guilty to attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, on Wednesday and was sentenced to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

According to court documents, the stabbing occurred not long after Charles Green joined his girlfriend and her friend in a church parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Goodlet Avenue on May 27, 2020.

The two women had been about to walk across the street to buy food from the gas station when Green reportedly approached them and told his girlfriend that she didn’t need to be walking by herself.

The woman’s friend reportedly told Green he needed to be more respectful toward women. The victim said the next thing she remembered was being attacked from behind.

In a copy of the 911 call, the victim can be heard saying “Help me,” “He slit my throat” and “Charles slit my throat,” according to the court documents. The victim then is reportedly heard telling Charles’ girlfriend, “I was just trying to help you and your son,” to which the girlfriend answered she knew.

Green fled the scene on foot after the assault.

Doctors later told police if the victim had not been able to get immediate medical attention she may have bled to death due to an artery being cut.