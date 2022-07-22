INDIANPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with 24 prior felony convictions was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

Dariel Hill, age 57, was arrested on October 3 of 2020 after a witness flagged down a police officer near East Michigan Street and North Sherman Drive and reported that a man was running down the street firing a gun at vehicles, per court documents.

Documents state the officer found Hill walking along East Michigan Street holding a black handgun. When the officer ordered Hill to drop the gun, Hill threw it in some nearby bushes. After Hill was detained, the officer found a black .40 caliber Glock handgun in the bushes.

Authorities said upon further investigation, police discovered that the gun was stolen. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found several spent .40 caliber shell casings over a five-block, densely-populated residential area. The casings were later determined to have been fired from the gun Hill was in possession of, said the DOJ.

Hill — who had 24 prior felony conviction dating back to 1983 — was prohibited from legally possessing a firearm due to his criminal record, the DOJ noted.

On top of his five years in prison, the judge ordered that Hill be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release.