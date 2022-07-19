INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man accused of murdering a man on I-70 Monday had a GPS monitor on his ankle when police arrested him Tuesday, Indiana State Police announced.

At about 5:15 p.m. Monday, troopers were called to the scene of a shooting on I-70 eastbound near Post Road.

Map of location of shooting on I-70 eastbound.

ISP said the man shot — 30-year-old Eli Hickerson, of Carthage, Indiana — was driven to a medical facility near I-70 and Mt. Comfort Road in Hancock County, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

State police said detectives determined Hickerson was a passenger in a red Ford Focus traveling eastbound on I-70. Shots were fired by the driver of a white box truck at the Ford Focus and struck Hickerson at least one time, said ISP. Detectives believe this began as a road rage incident.

Detectives worked throughout the night and followed several leads.

At about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, detectives arrested 22-year-old Dion Kimbrough and served several subsequent search warrants related to the shooting, said ISP. State police noted that at the time of Kimbrough’s arrest, he was wearing a GPS monitoring device on his ankle. He also had a felony arrest warrant in an unrelated crime for charges of armed robbery and battery by means of deadly weapon.

Dion Kimbrough

Kimbrough was booked into the Marion County Jail on preliminary charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the decision on final charges.

ISP said this case marks the 37th interstate shooting that troopers and detectives from the Indianapolis district have investigated so far this year. State police added that they investigated 65 interstate shootings in the Indianapolis area in 2021.