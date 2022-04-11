INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis men with outstanding arrest warrants for dealing methamphetamine and cocaine were arrested Friday in Bartholomew County.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, a deputy was traveling north on U.S. 31/W. 500 N. when he noticed a black SUV swerve across both lanes and onto the shoulder, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said.

When the deputy pulled the SUV over, both the driver and passenger gave false names, per BCSO. The driver was later identified as 27-year-old William E. Hayes, and the passenger was identified as 31-year-old Daron S. Croom.

The sheriff’s office said a K9 was deployed, and deputies found fentanyl and more than $17,000 in cash.

Hayes and Croom were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail. In addition to their outstanding warrants, both were preliminarily charges with false informing and possession of a controlled substance. Hayes was also charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew Myers issued the following statement after their arrests:

“Folks, people from larger cities are bringing this into our county and into our homes. Just last week, I issued a warning about the dangers of fentanyl that is coming into our community. Please take this information seriously and protect yourself and your loved ones. Law enforcement is doing everything we can to slow the supply but we need everyone’s help and (unfortunately) I believe we may see an even bigger spike in our community and we must be prepared.”