INDIANAPOLIS — A young Indianapolis mother who police say was shot in the head by her fiancé over the weekend will be taken off life support and have her organs donated.

The family of 27-year-old Britney Long described her as a giving, kind woman who adored her four young children.

“She didn’t deserve for her life to be taken the way it was,” said Britney’s sister, Breonna Hill.

Long’s life was cut short early Saturday morning when police were called to her home on North Euclid Avenue. Police say her fiancé, 32-year-old Jomal Tyler, shot her in the head while she was lying in bed.

Court documents indicate Tyler was the person who called 911 to the residence. He said, “The gun just went off,” that his wife had been shot in bed and that he was going to prison.

Tyler told detectives the shooting was an accident. According to court documents, he said he heard a commotion and then grabbed the gun he sleeps with to go check it out. Tyler said that’s when the gun went off.

However, police and Long’s family said there was a history of domestic violence. The Department of Child Services told police on the scene that there was an open assessment at the couple’s home because of domestic violence.

“He said on many occasions, in front of people, bluntly that he would kill her when she got ready to leave,” Long’s mother, Barbara Abdulla said.

Detectives located an SUV with blood in it parked halfway in the driveway and the street which led them to believe that Tyler tried to flee the scene after the shooting, according to court documents.

Police found Long’s four children in the home. All of them are under the age of seven.

“I don’t even know if he realizes that it wasn’t just Brittany’s life you took. You took those babies’ lives too you know,” Abdulla said through tears. “To not be able to grow up to know what your mother looks like or sounds like or be able to remember.”

Long’s family said they hope this serves as a cautionary tale for any other family who has a loved one going through a domestic violence situation.

“Pay attention to the signs,” Hill, Long’s sister, said. “Most of the time, if anyone, it’s gonna be your family that sees it.”

On Tuesday, Long’s family said she would donate her organs and potentially save the lives of eight other people.

The family is trying to raise funds to give Long a proper funeral on short notice. If you’re interested in helping them out, you can donate here.

Tyler is being held in the Marion County Jail and is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday morning.